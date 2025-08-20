Previous
Next
On Her Leafy Harps by gardenfolk
Photo 3014

On Her Leafy Harps

The finest music
is that which nature plays
on her leafy harps.
…James Lendall Basford

There is music in nature. I just love the quivering aspen trees in Tahoe. I love the white bark and the way the leaves sound in the breeze.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
828% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact