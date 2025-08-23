Sign up
Photo 3017
Looking Out Over the Lake
Looking out over the lake,
I feel enveloped in the most
peaceful loving utopia.
…Laurie Kahn
Here is a view of Fannette Island in Emerald Bay, Lake Tahoe. There is a small building in ruins on the island called the tea house.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fannette_Island
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emerald_Bay_State_Park
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
0
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3025
photos
171
followers
91
following
828% complete
View this month »
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
23rd May 2025 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
california
,
bay
,
emerald
,
lake-tahoe
