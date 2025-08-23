Previous
Looking Out Over the Lake by gardenfolk
Photo 3017

Looking Out Over the Lake

Looking out over the lake,
I feel enveloped in the most
peaceful loving utopia.
…Laurie Kahn

Here is a view of Fannette Island in Emerald Bay, Lake Tahoe. There is a small building in ruins on the island called the tea house.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fannette_Island

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emerald_Bay_State_Park
23rd August 2025

