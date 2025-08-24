Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 3018
Does Not Whisper
The Bluejay
does not whisper
it’s truth. It shouts it
into the world for
all to hear.
…Author Unknown
This is the California Scrub-Jay. Not nearly as pretty as the Steller’s Jay or Blue Jay. Still large, noisy and aggressive.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/California_scrub_jay
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
Heather
ace
Maybe not as pretty, but it's looking very pretty with your capture! Nice light on its blue and a lovely composition with the blue feeder reflecting its blue plumage and with the green leaves in the sunlight! Fav
September 4th, 2025
