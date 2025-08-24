Previous
Does Not Whisper by gardenfolk
Photo 3018

The Bluejay
does not whisper
it’s truth. It shouts it
into the world for
all to hear.
…Author Unknown

This is the California Scrub-Jay. Not nearly as pretty as the Steller’s Jay or Blue Jay. Still large, noisy and aggressive.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/California_scrub_jay

24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Heather ace
Maybe not as pretty, but it's looking very pretty with your capture! Nice light on its blue and a lovely composition with the blue feeder reflecting its blue plumage and with the green leaves in the sunlight! Fav
September 4th, 2025  
