The Lake is Calling by gardenfolk
Photo 3009

The Lake is Calling

The lake is calling
and I must go.
…Anonymous

After being stuck inside for a week with Covid, it was nice to get out of the house and take a day trip to Lake Tahoe.

https://www.tahoepublicbeaches.org/beaches/regan-beach/
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
