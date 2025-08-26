Previous
Over the Fence by gardenfolk
Photo 3013

Over the Fence

If you strive for the moon,
maybe you’ll get
over the fence.
…James Woods

I like this old brick and wood fence surrounding a cabin with a view of Lake Tahoe.
CC Folk

