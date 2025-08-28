Sign up
Photo 3014
Other Side of Fear
Everything you’ve
ever wanted
is on the
other side of fear.
…George Addair
Katniss spotted something that captured her attention. It was on the other side of our backyard fence.
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
3
2
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3015
photos
171
followers
91
following
826% complete
View this month »
3008
3009
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
20th August 2025 7:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
kitty
,
fur
,
attention
,
katniss
Beverley
ace
Ooo super shot of beautiful Katniss. Hope you’ve recovered from covid…
August 31st, 2025
Elyse Klemchuk
She is a very gorgeous kitty! Something has her attention!
August 31st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Katniss seems to have the hunter's look...great shot.
August 31st, 2025
