You Make My Heart Beat Faster by gardenfolk
Photo 3015

You Make My Heart Beat Faster

You make my heart beat faster
than a delivery from Amazon prime.
…Anonymous

Katniss enjoyed jumping in all the different Amazon boxes.
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Janice ace
Those beautiful eyes!
August 31st, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
Sweet Katniss!
August 31st, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Cute Katniss, Gracie does the same thing when we get an Amazon order!
August 31st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ahhh bless… so soo cute
August 31st, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Cute capture
August 31st, 2025  
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, Katniss! I like your beautiful face, your cute nose and amazing whiskers!
August 31st, 2025  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture.
August 31st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Oh...Katniss is so cute!
August 31st, 2025  
