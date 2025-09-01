Previous
Be What You Do by gardenfolk
Be What You Do

Let the beauty
of what you love
be what you do.
…Rumi

Families around our nation will find joys of the sprinkler in the backyard, a long walk with their dog, and the rousing smells of the grill.

The unofficial end of summer and when kids started back to school. Things have changed and now kids go back to school in mid August.

From my home to yours, Happy Labor Day.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

CC Folk

@gardenfolk

