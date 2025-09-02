Previous
Rescued Does Not Mean Damaged by gardenfolk
Rescued Does Not Mean Damaged

Rescued does not mean damaged.
It means they have been
let down by humans.
…Author Unknown

Katniss is the best kitty. I am so glad she picked me. I cannot imagine life without her.

Here she is keeping an eye on me and has her paw over my foot. I think Katniss is a leftie.

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
