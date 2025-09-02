Sign up
Photo 3025
Rescued Does Not Mean Damaged
Rescued does not mean damaged.
It means they have been
let down by humans.
…Author Unknown
Katniss is the best kitty. I am so glad she picked me. I cannot imagine life without her.
Here she is keeping an eye on me and has her paw over my foot. I think Katniss is a leftie.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
