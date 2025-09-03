Unusual weather,we’re having, ain’t it?…Cowardly Lion in theWizard of OzI woke up yesterday morning and thought I was in the Wizard of Oz movie! I looked out the bedroom window and our pear tree was whipping around along with swirling dried leaves. Am I dreaming?When I went downstairs and looked out the back door, this is what I saw. It lasted under 10 minutes…high winds with rain. Later, I found out we had a downburst/microburst weather event in Carmichael. The winds were wild and umbrellas, a heavy umbrella stand, redwood tree limbs and debris were scattered everywhere. A big mess was left behind to clean up!The first video below is a good example of the wind in Carmichael: