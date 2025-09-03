Previous
Unusual Weather by gardenfolk
Photo 3027

Unusual Weather

Unusual weather,
we’re having, ain’t it?
…Cowardly Lion in the
Wizard of Oz

I woke up yesterday morning and thought I was in the Wizard of Oz movie! I looked out the bedroom window and our pear tree was whipping around along with swirling dried leaves. Am I dreaming?

When I went downstairs and looked out the back door, this is what I saw. It lasted under 10 minutes…high winds with rain. Later, I found out we had a downburst/microburst weather event in Carmichael. The winds were wild and umbrellas, a heavy umbrella stand, redwood tree limbs and debris were scattered everywhere. A big mess was left behind to clean up!

The first video below is a good example of the wind in Carmichael:

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1056121279926853/?fs=e&mibextid=wwXIfr&fs=e

https://kcra.com/article/powerful-winds-topple-trees-carmichael-sacramento-county/65964136

https://www.cbsnews.com/sacramento/news/nws-no-tornado-carmichael-trees-uprooted/

https://www.weather.gov/lmk/downburst

https://www.nssl.noaa.gov/education/svrwx101/wind/types/
A great collage to capture the effects of your "downburst." (Never heard of this before- thank you for the links). I hope your pear tree wasn't too badly damaged!
September 3rd, 2025  
