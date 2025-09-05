Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3030
And What You Do
Happiness is when
what you think,
what you say,
and what you do
are in harmony..
Mahatma Gandhi
I love it when I look in the backyard and see Miss Stumpy. It’s such a happy surprise. Stumpy brings me joy so I bring her walnuts & pecans.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3031
photos
172
followers
91
following
830% complete
View this month »
3024
3025
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
19th August 2025 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
female
,
stumpy
Beverley
ace
She looks happy to see you too…
September 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close