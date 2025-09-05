Previous
And What You Do by gardenfolk
And What You Do

Happiness is when
what you think,
what you say,
and what you do
are in harmony..
Mahatma Gandhi

I love it when I look in the backyard and see Miss Stumpy. It’s such a happy surprise. Stumpy brings me joy so I bring her walnuts & pecans.
@gardenfolk
Beverley ace
She looks happy to see you too…
September 6th, 2025  
