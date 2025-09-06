Sign up
Photo 3031
Orchids and Moonlight
Don’t compare her
to sunshine and roses
when she’s clearly
orchids and moonlight.
…Melody Lee
Katniss was outside late in the afternoon. She looks like she is stalking something, my fluffy girl.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
4
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3031
photos
172
followers
91
following
830% complete
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Well hello, Katniss! Always a treat to see you
September 6th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
September 6th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Oh those beautiful green eyes! She is always a blessing to see. She is very fluffy today.
September 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A perfect photo of her…
September 6th, 2025
