Orchids and Moonlight by gardenfolk
Orchids and Moonlight

Don’t compare her
to sunshine and roses
when she’s clearly
orchids and moonlight.
…Melody Lee

Katniss was outside late in the afternoon. She looks like she is stalking something, my fluffy girl.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Well hello, Katniss! Always a treat to see you
September 6th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
September 6th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Oh those beautiful green eyes! She is always a blessing to see. She is very fluffy today.
September 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A perfect photo of her…
September 6th, 2025  
