For a Few Trees and Flowers by gardenfolk
Photo 3032

For a Few Trees and Flowers

The sun does not shine
for a few trees and flowers,
but for the wide world‘s joy.
… Henry Ward Beecher

Our crêpe myrtle trees are still in bloom.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk
Heather ace
Gorgeous colours and a super pov to show them off against the blue sky! Fav
September 13th, 2025  
