Photo 3032
For a Few Trees and Flowers
The sun does not shine
for a few trees and flowers,
but for the wide world‘s joy.
… Henry Ward Beecher
Our crêpe myrtle trees are still in bloom.
7th September 2025
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
10th September 2025 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
clouds
,
crape-myrtle-tree
Heather
ace
Gorgeous colours and a super pov to show them off against the blue sky! Fav
September 13th, 2025
