And We Must Share It by gardenfolk
Photo 3033

And We Must Share It

We don’t own
the planet Earth,
we belong to it.
And we must share it
with our wildlife.
…Steve Irwin

Hello Stumpy…My favorite backyard visitor!😊
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

