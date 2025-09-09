Sign up
Photo 3032
Eureka
Eureka!
…California State Motto
California became the 31st state on September 9, 1850. Today marks 175 years of statehood for the Golden State.
https://www.kget.com/news/state-news/happy-anniversary-california-tuesday-marks-175-years-of-statehood-for-the-golden-state/
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
0
0
Tags
sunset
,
california
,
anniversary-of-statehood
,
orange-golden-sky
