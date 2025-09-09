Previous
Next
Eureka by gardenfolk
Photo 3032

Eureka

Eureka!
…California State Motto

California became the 31st state on September 9, 1850. Today marks 175 years of statehood for the Golden State.

https://www.kget.com/news/state-news/happy-anniversary-california-tuesday-marks-175-years-of-statehood-for-the-golden-state/
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
830% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact