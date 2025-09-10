Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3035
Heavy Hearts, Like Heavy Clouds
Heavy hearts, like heavy clouds
in the sky are best relieved by
the letting of a little water.
…Christopher Morley
I just love a sky full of big beautiful white clouds. We didn’t get any rain where I live, but they had some interesting weather up in the Sierra…stormy!
I took several photos of the sky today.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
0
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3037
photos
172
followers
91
following
832% complete
View this month »
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
10th September 2025 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
clouds
,
horizon
,
cloudscape
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close