Heavy Hearts, Like Heavy Clouds by gardenfolk
Photo 3035

Heavy Hearts, Like Heavy Clouds

Heavy hearts, like heavy clouds
in the sky are best relieved by
the letting of a little water.
…Christopher Morley

I just love a sky full of big beautiful white clouds. We didn’t get any rain where I live, but they had some interesting weather up in the Sierra…stormy!

I took several photos of the sky today.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

CC Folk

gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos.
