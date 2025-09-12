Sign up
Photo 3037
You Know You’re in Love
You know you’re in love
when you can’t fall asleep
because reality is finally
better than your dreams.
…Dr. Seuss
These are my 43rd wedding anniversary roses. We will be dining outside tonight.
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
2
3
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
pink
,
roses
,
wedding-anniversary
Islandgirl
ace
Happy Anniversary!
September 13th, 2025
Heather
ace
What a gorgeous bouquet of pink roses! Happy Anniversary!
September 13th, 2025
