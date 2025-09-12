Previous
You Know You’re in Love by gardenfolk
You Know You’re in Love

You know you’re in love
when you can’t fall asleep
because reality is finally
better than your dreams.
…Dr. Seuss

These are my 43rd wedding anniversary roses. We will be dining outside tonight.🩷
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Islandgirl ace
Happy Anniversary!
September 13th, 2025  
Heather ace
What a gorgeous bouquet of pink roses! Happy Anniversary!
September 13th, 2025  
