Previous
Photo 3039
From Listening Carefully
I have learned a great deal
from listening carefully.
… Ernest Hemingway
Katniss was in the garage sitting on the hood of my car. When the light comes in from the garage door windows, it washes her out a bit, but her eyes become a beautiful light green color. Pretty girl.
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
2
2
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
3039
photos
172
followers
91
following
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
28th August 2025 6:07pm
portrait
face
cat
katniss
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture
September 14th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Shes a real beauty…
September 14th, 2025
