Previous
From Listening Carefully by gardenfolk
Photo 3039

From Listening Carefully

I have learned a great deal
from listening carefully.
… Ernest Hemingway

Katniss was in the garage sitting on the hood of my car. When the light comes in from the garage door windows, it washes her out a bit, but her eyes become a beautiful light green color. Pretty girl.
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
832% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture
September 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Shes a real beauty…
September 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact