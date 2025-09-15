Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3040
The Heart of a Pansy
Nobody can keep
on being angry
if she looks into
the heart of a pansy
for a little while.
… Lucy Maud Montgomery
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3041
photos
172
followers
91
following
833% complete
View this month »
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
14th September 2025 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
happy
,
pansy
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
September 16th, 2025
Dave
ace
Beautiful colors
September 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close