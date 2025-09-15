Previous
The Heart of a Pansy by gardenfolk
The Heart of a Pansy

Nobody can keep
on being angry
if she looks into
the heart of a pansy
for a little while.
… Lucy Maud Montgomery
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
September 16th, 2025  
Dave ace
Beautiful colors
September 16th, 2025  
