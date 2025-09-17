Previous
Little League Baseball by gardenfolk
Photo 3042

Little League Baseball

Little League baseball
is a very good thing
because it keeps the parents
off the streets.
…Yogi Berra

Our nine year old grandson, Declan, had a good game tonight. He played catcher for his team, got a hit and scored two runs. His team won 14-2.
Liz Milne ace
Well done, Declan!
September 18th, 2025  
