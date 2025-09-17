Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3042
Little League Baseball
Little League baseball
is a very good thing
because it keeps the parents
off the streets.
…Yogi Berra
Our nine year old grandson, Declan, had a good game tonight. He played catcher for his team, got a hit and scored two runs. His team won 14-2.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3043
photos
173
followers
91
following
833% complete
View this month »
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
17th September 2025 6:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baseball
,
declan
,
little-league
,
catcher.
Liz Milne
ace
Well done, Declan!
September 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close