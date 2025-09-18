Previous
Provocative of Awe by gardenfolk
Provocative of Awe

No sight is more
provocative of awe
than is the night sky.
…Llewelyn Powys

This was the night sky while attending our grandson’s baseball game. It was 97 degrees when the game started at 6:30pm. An end of summer wave of heat.
