Photo 3045
Son
Son
The world may
see you as a man,
but to me,
you will always be
the boy who stole
my heart completely.
…Anonymous
Happy happy birthday!!!
September 19 was my son’s 42nd birthday. Where did the time go? And today is his wife Erin’s, 42nd birthday. They were meant to be.
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
6
3
365
iPhone 8 Plus
11th June 2020 6:40pm
devin
birthday
erin
baby-boy
Beverley
ace
How blessed we are… super photo…
September 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 19th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
We, as the old Mums always remember these photos - so cute and loveable!
September 19th, 2025
