Son by gardenfolk
Son

Son
The world may
see you as a man,
but to me,
you will always be
the boy who stole
my heart completely.
…Anonymous

Happy happy birthday!!!

September 19 was my son’s 42nd birthday. Where did the time go? And today is his wife Erin’s, 42nd birthday. They were meant to be.
Beverley
How blessed we are… super photo…
September 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
September 19th, 2025  
Maggiemae
We, as the old Mums always remember these photos - so cute and loveable!
September 19th, 2025  
