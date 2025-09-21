Sign up
Photo 3046
How Soon It Will Be Too Late
You cannot do a kindness
too soon for you never know
how soon it will be too late.
…Ralph Waldo Emerson
Stumpy and Katniss help keep me calm when the world and the news is one senseless violent act after another.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
0
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
Tags
squirrel
,
nuts
,
pecans
,
stumpy
