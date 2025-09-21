Previous
Next
How Soon It Will Be Too Late by gardenfolk
Photo 3046

How Soon It Will Be Too Late

You cannot do a kindness
too soon for you never know
how soon it will be too late.
…Ralph Waldo Emerson

Stumpy and Katniss help keep me calm when the world and the news is one senseless violent act after another.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
834% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact