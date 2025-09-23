Previous
In a Birdless World by gardenfolk
Photo 3048

In a Birdless World

No human
ever lived
in a birdless world.
…Richard Smyth

The finches and lesser finches like to eat sunflower fine chips at $50 for every 20 pound bag. Through the winter they eat 40 pounds a month!

23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 24th, 2025  
Heather ace
You are looking after them so well, Cathee! They are pretty little birds. "Lesser finches" are new to me. Thank you for the link. Fav
September 24th, 2025  
Barb ace
We don't have any finches now that fall is upon us! I miss seeing them! Nice photo!
September 25th, 2025  
