Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3048
In a Birdless World
No human
ever lived
in a birdless world.
…Richard Smyth
The finches and lesser finches like to eat sunflower fine chips at $50 for every 20 pound bag. Through the winter they eat 40 pounds a month!
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Lesser_Goldfinch/id
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3049
photos
173
followers
91
following
835% complete
View this month »
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
20th September 2025 6:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feeder
,
lesser-yellow-finches
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 24th, 2025
Heather
ace
You are looking after them so well, Cathee! They are pretty little birds. "Lesser finches" are new to me. Thank you for the link. Fav
September 24th, 2025
Barb
ace
We don't have any finches now that fall is upon us! I miss seeing them! Nice photo!
September 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close