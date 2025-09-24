Sign up
Previous
Photo 3049
Crowds of Trees
I love places
where there are
crowds of trees.
..:Kitin Mamdeo
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
3
3
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3049
photos
173
followers
91
following
835% complete
View this month »
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
20th September 2025 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
trees
,
clouds
Heather
ace
A super shot with the trees against that gorgeous cloudscape! Fav
September 25th, 2025
Barb
ace
Me, too (re: the quote!)
September 25th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
👌⭐️❤️
September 25th, 2025
