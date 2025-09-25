Previous
Eat the Cake by gardenfolk
Photo 3050

Eat the Cake

Life is short.
Take the trip.
Buy the shoes.
Eat the Cake
…Anonymous

I decided to bake this Meyer Lemon Cake mix with lemon icing from Trader Joe’s. I didn’t want it to expire and it is easy to make. It’s so moist and yummy! They only sell it in the spring/summer.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
835% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I do love a moist cake like this - and lemon - so healthy....lol!
September 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact