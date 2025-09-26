Previous
Tomorrow’s Rainbows by gardenfolk
Photo 3051

Tomorrow’s Rainbows

Today’s teardrops are
tomorrow’s rainbows.
…Ricky Nelson

When we drove to our grandson’s baseball game, it started to sprinkle. Then we saw bits of a rainbow.
Later it sprinkled more, we saw a lovely pink sky at sunset and very dark skies afterward.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
835% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact