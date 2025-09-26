Sign up
Previous
Photo 3051
Tomorrow’s Rainbows
Today’s teardrops are
tomorrow’s rainbows.
…Ricky Nelson
When we drove to our grandson’s baseball game, it started to sprinkle. Then we saw bits of a rainbow.
Later it sprinkled more, we saw a lovely pink sky at sunset and very dark skies afterward.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
baseball
,
rainbow
,
folsom
,
electrical-lines
,
wednesday-night
