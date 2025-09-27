Previous
Why Does She Get Three Bowls? by gardenfolk
Why Does She Get Three Bowls?

We are all suffering
from a shortage
of kindness.
Angela C. Santomero

I started to gather acorns for Stumpy again. She loves them the best and they are free food. Here she is eating an acorn.
CC Folk

Joan Robillard
Lovely
September 29th, 2025  
