Previous
A Work of Art by gardenfolk
Photo 3053

A Work of Art

Mosaics are made
from broken pieces,
but they’re still
a work of art.
And so are you.
…Author Unknown

I took a walk and discovered this beautiful mosaic orb in someone’s front yard. I love the colors!

28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
836% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact