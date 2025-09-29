Sign up
Photo 3054
Sprinkle Kindness Like Glitter
If you want to
live in a world
that sparkles,
sprinkle kindness like glitter.
…Anonymous
The weather is finally changing. Leaves are falling earlier than usual from the heat we have had. Cooler overcast days and a little rain for now.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
1
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3055
photos
173
followers
91
following
Tags
sprinkles
,
trees
,
rain
,
folsom
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
September 29th, 2025
