by gardenfolk
Let’s be honest
you can’t celebrate
Fall without its
leading role:
Pumpkin
…Rachel Hollis
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

CC Folk

ace
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Diana ace
Lovely frame filler of these beauties.
October 1st, 2025  
Elyse Klemchuk
Look at all the different pumpkins! I keep looking from one to the next, because they’re different.
October 1st, 2025  
