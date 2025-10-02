Previous
Where She Just Exists by gardenfolk
Photo 3057

Where She Just Exists

My cat does this amazing thing
where she just exists
and makes my whole life better.
…Author Unknown
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details

eDorre ace
Hello Katniss!
October 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
Gorgeous as always!
October 1st, 2025  
