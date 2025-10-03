Previous
by gardenfolk
Photo 3058

3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
837% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful pointed acorns, ours are are oval.
October 1st, 2025  
Elyse Klemchuk
Look at these leaves and acorns, how beautiful!
October 1st, 2025  
eDorre ace
Such a pretty grouping
October 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact