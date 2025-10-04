Previous
Photo 3059

Nature is painting for us
day after day,
pictures of infinite beauty.
…John Ruskin
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
October 4th, 2025  
