Always Be a Little Kinder by gardenfolk
Photo 3061

Always Be a Little Kinder

Always be a little kinder
than necessary.
..:James M Barrie

Stumpy is enjoying a pecan up on the fence.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Lesley ace
Stunning capture. Fav
October 7th, 2025  
