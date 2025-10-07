Previous
I’m Quite Clearly Dillydallying by gardenfolk
Photo 3062

I’m Quite Clearly Dillydallying

I hate it when
people accuse me
of lallygagging when
I’m quite clearly dillydallying.
…Author Unknown
