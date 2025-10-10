Previous
The Sky Takes on Shades of Orange by gardenfolk
The Sky Takes on Shades of Orange

The sky takes on shades of orange
during sunset,
a color that gives you hope
that the sun will set,
only to rise again.
…Ram Charan

Another beautiful sunset when watching our youngest grandson play baseball.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
