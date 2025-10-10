Sign up
Previous
Photo 3065
The Sky Takes on Shades of Orange
The sky takes on shades of orange
during sunset,
a color that gives you hope
that the sun will set,
only to rise again.
…Ram Charan
Another beautiful sunset when watching our youngest grandson play baseball.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
3065
photos
173
followers
92
following
839% complete
View this month
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
8th October 2025 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
orange
