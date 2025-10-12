Previous
I Heard a Pumpkin a Day… by gardenfolk
Photo 3067

I Heard a Pumpkin a Day…

I heard a pumpkin a day
keeps the goblins away.
…A play on the Pembrokeshire saying
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
840% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact