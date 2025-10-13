Previous
A Piece of the Sun by gardenfolk
Photo 3068

The sunny yellow flowers
look like they have just captured
a piece of the sun
and decided to flaunt it.
…Anonymous

A cool and rainy day so I posted something sunny for Fall.

https://www.almanac.com/plant/chrysanthemums
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

CC Folk

Heather ace
Gorgeous yellows filling your frame! Beautiful suns! Fav
October 16th, 2025  
