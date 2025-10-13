Sign up
Photo 3068
A Piece of the Sun
The sunny yellow flowers
look like they have just captured
a piece of the sun
and decided to flaunt it.
…Anonymous
A cool and rainy day so I posted something sunny for Fall.
https://www.almanac.com/plant/chrysanthemums
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
yellow
,
chrysanthemums
Heather
ace
Gorgeous yellows filling your frame! Beautiful suns! Fav
October 16th, 2025
