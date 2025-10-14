Sign up
Photo 3069
If You Want a Friend
If you want a friend,
feed any animal.
Perry Farrell
Today we have a winter storm with lots of rain. Snow falling in the Sierra. Our grand boy’s baseball game was cancelled for tonight.
Poor Stumpy got very wet. She was being a silly girl and trying to get the acorns to come through the tray. There was no way they would fit. Funny!
14th October 2025
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
2nd October 2025 11:49am
Tags
squirrel
,
acorns
,
water-droplets
,
glass-door
,
stumpy
,
tray-stand
Liz Milne
ace
Aww!
October 16th, 2025
Heather
ace
Oh, wow! Nothing stops your Stumpy! She tries, anyway! Fav (and what yucky weather! I hope it clears soon and warms up a bit.)
October 16th, 2025
KV
ace
Interesting pose. Fav!
October 16th, 2025
