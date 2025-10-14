Previous
If You Want a Friend by gardenfolk
Photo 3069

If You Want a Friend

If you want a friend,
feed any animal.
Perry Farrell

Today we have a winter storm with lots of rain. Snow falling in the Sierra. Our grand boy’s baseball game was cancelled for tonight.

Poor Stumpy got very wet. She was being a silly girl and trying to get the acorns to come through the tray. There was no way they would fit. Funny!
Liz Milne ace
Aww!
October 16th, 2025  
Heather ace
Oh, wow! Nothing stops your Stumpy! She tries, anyway! Fav (and what yucky weather! I hope it clears soon and warms up a bit.)
October 16th, 2025  
KV ace
Interesting pose. Fav!
October 16th, 2025  
