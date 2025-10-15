at the ballpark

A day spentat the ballparkis a good day.…Harry CaraySometimes the best days are the ones filled with sunshine, cheering, and sharing fun with others. These photos were taken on Sunday.Our youngest grand boy, age 9, really enjoys baseball. He has taken to playing catcher, like his older brother, but he can also pitch (as seen in the collage). In fact, he thinks he can do it all, including coach the team. Haha! He does have a lot of confidence and is fearless when at bat or stealing bases. It is fun to watch.I like going to this ballpark because it is next to the Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary and the Folsom Valley Railway (little train ride.) I also love to hear the church bell chime from next door.