Photo 3073
Grow Out of Acorns
Sometimes big trees
grow out of acorns.
I think I heard that
from a squirrel.
…Jerry Coleman
I have been acorn hunting. I started collecting acorns for the squirrels in our backyard last Fall.
I have learned even more this year regarding soaking, tossing out the bad and storage.
Stumpy loves acorns. She eats a few but likes to save most by hiding them or burying them for winter. I hope she can find them again.
https://sactree.org/programs/activities-for-kids/collecting-and-storing-acorns/
https://backyardforager.com/acorns-test-of-a-true-forager/
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
acorns
acorns
