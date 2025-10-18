Previous
Grow Out of Acorns by gardenfolk
Grow Out of Acorns

Sometimes big trees
grow out of acorns.
I think I heard that
from a squirrel.
…Jerry Coleman

I have been acorn hunting. I started collecting acorns for the squirrels in our backyard last Fall.

I have learned even more this year regarding soaking, tossing out the bad and storage.

Stumpy loves acorns. She eats a few but likes to save most by hiding them or burying them for winter. I hope she can find them again.

https://sactree.org/programs/activities-for-kids/collecting-and-storing-acorns/

https://backyardforager.com/acorns-test-of-a-true-forager/

