grow out of acorns.

Sometimes big treesgrow out of acorns.I think I heard thatfrom a squirrel.…Jerry ColemanI have been acorn hunting. I started collecting acorns for the squirrels in our backyard last Fall.I have learned even more this year regarding soaking, tossing out the bad and storage.Stumpy loves acorns. She eats a few but likes to save most by hiding them or burying them for winter. I hope she can find them again.