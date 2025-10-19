Previous
Kindness Can Be Anything by gardenfolk
Kindness Can Be Anything

Kindness can be anything
from watering a tree
to feeding a stray animal.
…Author Unknown
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
