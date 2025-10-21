Previous
Watch the Clouds by gardenfolk
Photo 3076

Watch the Clouds

Watch the clouds.
They will teach you
about the world of form.
…Eckhart Tolle

It has been a busy week with having our front porch and steps redone.

21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
