That Gets the Cheese by gardenfolk
That Gets the Cheese

The early bird may get the worm,
but it’s the second mouse
that gets the cheese.
… Jeremy Paxman

I liked the windmill label for this round of Gouda cheese that I saw at Whole Foods. It reminded me how delicious the cheese was in Amsterdam.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Always loved Jeremy Paxman, a clever and often witty man. Dutch cheese is lovely stuff. Nice photo.
October 24th, 2025  
