Photo 3077
That Gets the Cheese
The early bird may get the worm,
but it’s the second mouse
that gets the cheese.
… Jeremy Paxman
I liked the windmill label for this round of Gouda cheese that I saw at Whole Foods. It reminded me how delicious the cheese was in Amsterdam.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
cheese
round
gouda
netherlands
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Always loved Jeremy Paxman, a clever and often witty man. Dutch cheese is lovely stuff. Nice photo.
October 24th, 2025
