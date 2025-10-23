Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3078
My Favorite Color is Fall
My favorite color is fall.
…Author Unknown
Just a few leaves have started to change color on our maple tree. It is taking its sweet time.
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3078
photos
173
followers
79
following
843% complete
View this month »
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
23rd October 2025 12:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
maple
,
fall-color
Joan Robillard
ace
Me too until my Crabapple tree blooms in the spring!
October 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close