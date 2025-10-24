Sign up
Previous
Photo 3079
The Amazing Thing About Animals
The amazing thing about animals
is that even though neither of you
speak the same language,
you develop this deep connection
that you will never have with a human.
…Author Unknown
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
2
3
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
3079
photos
173
followers
79
following
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
tree
,
cat
,
lighting
,
fur
,
climbing
,
katniss
gloria jones
ace
Awww...Katniss looks so soft and lovable.
October 24th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture of Katniss!
October 24th, 2025
