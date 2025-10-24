Previous
The Amazing Thing About Animals by gardenfolk
The Amazing Thing About Animals

The amazing thing about animals
is that even though neither of you
speak the same language,
you develop this deep connection
that you will never have with a human.
…Author Unknown
gloria jones ace
Awww...Katniss looks so soft and lovable.
October 24th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture of Katniss!
October 24th, 2025  
