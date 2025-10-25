Previous
Change is Beautiful by gardenfolk
Change is Beautiful

Fall is proof that
change is beautiful.
…Anonymous

I am starting to see the trees changing colors.
25th October 2025

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
