Life is Like a Train Journey by gardenfolk
Photo 3081

Life is Like a Train Journey

Life is like a train journey.
We should try to make
the most of it.
…Gordon B Hinckley

Since our youngest grand boy’s baseball season is coming to an end next week, I decided to take a ride on the Folsom Valley Railway on Sunday. It is a mile long and goes passed the library, town hall, the baseball field and behind the zoo.

I enjoyed it, even though most of the day it sprinkled off and on, got quite windy and cold. We were troupers and attended both boys baseball games from 12:00-5:00 pm.

Our 9 year old grand boy got a grand slam home run and they won their game, 17-4. He was very happy!
His team had a good season.
