Life is Like a Train Journey

Life is like a train journey.

We should try to make

the most of it.

…Gordon B Hinckley



Since our youngest grand boy’s baseball season is coming to an end next week, I decided to take a ride on the Folsom Valley Railway on Sunday. It is a mile long and goes passed the library, town hall, the baseball field and behind the zoo.



I enjoyed it, even though most of the day it sprinkled off and on, got quite windy and cold. We were troupers and attended both boys baseball games from 12:00-5:00 pm.



Our 9 year old grand boy got a grand slam home run and they won their game, 17-4. He was very happy!

His team had a good season.