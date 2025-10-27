Previous
The Sky Ablaze by gardenfolk
Photo 3080

The Sky Ablaze

The sky ablaze
with hues of gold
as day gives way
to stories untold.
…Author Unknown
ace
@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk
Janice ace
Beautiful colours and silhouettes.
October 28th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 28th, 2025  
