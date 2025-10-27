Sign up
Photo 3080
The Sky Ablaze
The sky ablaze
with hues of gold
as day gives way
to stories untold.
…Author Unknown
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Tags
sky
sunset
trees
gold
orange
silhouette
Janice
ace
Beautiful colours and silhouettes.
October 28th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 28th, 2025
